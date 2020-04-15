Sign up
Photo 2330
Irises in bloom
The Iris in my yard (which is the same variety as the second from the left top) doesn't bloom until May. But, irises are blooming all over town at the moment.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
red
,
nature
,
purple
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
iris
,
collage
,
edithwolford
