Photo 2361
whiskbw
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take an interesting photo of a every-day item. I can't say that I use my mixer beater every day, but I use it fairly often.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
9494
photos
158
followers
215
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th May 2020 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
black
,
white
,
kitchen
,
bw
,
mixer
,
beater
,
get-pushed-407
Lisa Poland
ace
@tdaug80
Here's one of my pictures!
May 18th, 2020
KWind
ace
I like the shine of the metal.
May 18th, 2020
May 18th, 2020
