Photo 2376
Golden Hour Lily
My lilies look pretty in the golden sunlight.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
nature
,
green
,
yellow
,
sun
,
grass
,
spring
,
lily
,
goldenhour
,
30dayswild2020
katy
ace
It sure does
June 3rd, 2020
