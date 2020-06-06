Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2380
Sunshine, leaves and bokeh
Met some friends at the range yesterday. Took some pictures of the sun coming through the trees while we waited on them.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th June 2020 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
leaves
,
bokeh
,
sunshine
,
summer
,
30dayswild2020
katy
ace
oh, well done!
June 8th, 2020
