Railroad House Spires by homeschoolmom
Photo 2422

Railroad House Spires

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a photo of an interesting building or architecture. This is the Railroad House Museum, which was the home of the rail station master. It was built in 1872 and is the oldest house in Sanford, NC.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
