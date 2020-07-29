Sign up
Photo 2423
Honeybees love crepe myrtle flowers
The red crepe myrtles are blooming, and the honey bees are very happy.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
Views
3
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th July 2020 4:34pm
Privacy
tree
red
nature
flower
bee
insect
bokeh
summer
honeybee
crepemyrtle
