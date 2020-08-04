Previous
Next
Ironed and ready to quilt by homeschoolmom
Photo 2427

Ironed and ready to quilt

My quilt is ready for tomorrow. I've got the longarm quilting machine at the quilt shop reserved, so I can quilt it.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
665% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise