Mars and the Moon by homeschoolmom
Photo 2470

Mars and the Moon

My friend texted me to tell me to go out and take a picture of the moon and Mars. I took this one with my Nikon D3400. It doesn't have the telephoto lens comparable to my old Nikon.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
