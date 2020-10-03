Previous
Crazy quilt by homeschoolmom
Photo 2471

Crazy quilt

I want to try to make a crazy quilt some day. Looks like fun, but it would definitely not be easy to make. This one was on display at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis.
Lisa Poland

homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom!
