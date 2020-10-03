Sign up
Photo 2471
Crazy quilt
I want to try to make a crazy quilt some day. Looks like fun, but it would definitely not be easy to make. This one was on display at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th October 2020 3:19pm
Tags
display
,
quilt
,
indianapolis
,
exhibit
,
eiteljorgmuseum
,
crazyquilt
