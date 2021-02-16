Previous
Leafing has started by homeschoolmom
Photo 2559

Leafing has started

The trees downtown are starting to leaf. Spring is on it's way.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details

katy ace
Nice close-up of the promise of spring
February 16th, 2021  
