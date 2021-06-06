Previous
Mountains at dusk by homeschoolmom
Photo 2646

Mountains at dusk

Less than an hour from my FIL's house. I love this view!
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Mary Siegle ace
This is my favorite of the dusk/sunset pictures. I love the subtle gradation of colors in the sky.
June 8th, 2021  
