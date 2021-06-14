Previous
Next
Flag Day by homeschoolmom
Photo 2652

Flag Day

Our flag does not fly because the wind blows it; it flies with the last breath of every soldier who died defending it. - author unknown.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
726% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This is a really great flag picture with that wonderful light!
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise