Photo 2652
Flag Day
Our flag does not fly because the wind blows it; it flies with the last breath of every soldier who died defending it. - author unknown.
14th June 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th June 2021 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
sky
,
flag
,
usa
,
blue
,
stars
,
patriotic
,
flagday
,
starsandstripes
katy
ace
This is a really great flag picture with that wonderful light!
June 15th, 2021
