Water is worse than a little fire by homeschoolmom
Photo 2656

Water is worse than a little fire

There was a small fire in the church kitchen this afternoon. The sprinkler system saved the tent building from going up in flames, but it did put about a half inch of water running through the building. The flames were out before the fire department arrived. The children's ministry director was locking up following a kids' event when she heard a noise and went to check it out. The stove was on fire. Thankfully, no one was injured. We really only lost two stoves and a plastic bin full of buckets and squirt guns. Insurance is paying to clean everything up and to replace wet drywall inside the tent.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

