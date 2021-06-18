Water is worse than a little fire

There was a small fire in the church kitchen this afternoon. The sprinkler system saved the tent building from going up in flames, but it did put about a half inch of water running through the building. The flames were out before the fire department arrived. The children's ministry director was locking up following a kids' event when she heard a noise and went to check it out. The stove was on fire. Thankfully, no one was injured. We really only lost two stoves and a plastic bin full of buckets and squirt guns. Insurance is paying to clean everything up and to replace wet drywall inside the tent.