Photo 2662
Golden Shell
My Get Pushed challenge this week was the Golden Ratio. Here's my attempt using this seashell.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11040
photos
149
followers
210
following
729% complete
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
1843
2660
1844
2394
706
2661
2662
1845
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
27th June 2021 7:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
art
,
goldenhour
,
goldenration
,
get-pushed-465
,
sheashell
Lisa Poland
ace
@kali66
Here's my attempt at your challenge.
June 28th, 2021
