Golden Shell by homeschoolmom
Photo 2662

Golden Shell

My Get Pushed challenge this week was the Golden Ratio. Here's my attempt using this seashell.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like.
Lisa Poland ace
@kali66 Here's my attempt at your challenge.
June 28th, 2021  
