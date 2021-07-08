Previous
Tropical Storm Elsa Passes Through by homeschoolmom
Photo 2670

Tropical Storm Elsa Passes Through

Tropical Storm Elsa passed through NC today. It was raining when I woke up and rained until mid afternoon.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She gave us some rain too and took out the power for about 30 minutes. Thanks Elsa! Fun shot to record the day by.
July 9th, 2021  
