Photo 2672
The eyes, they see
For July Words.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
7
365 Main Album
iPhone 8
16th July 2021 10:25am
glasses
,
eyes
,
blue
,
selfie
,
july21words
,
theeyes
,
theysee
