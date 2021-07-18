Sign up
Photo 2677
A little flower support
My gladiolas.
18th July 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
18th July 2021 12:52pm
Tags
nature
,
purple
,
yellow
,
flower
,
orange
,
summer
,
yard
,
gladiola
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 22nd, 2021
