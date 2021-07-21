Sign up
Photo 2678
"Mail's here!"
Seamus always alerts of whenever the mail lady delivers our mail, or someone walks by our house, or when a bunny is in our yard, or when,......
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
window
,
bark
,
seamus
,
securitysystem
