Homemade pizza

One of the things I bought in WV, was a package of pizza crusts from a local bakery. So tonight, I got them out of the freezer and made homemade pizza. This was my pizza - pepperoni, monetray jack cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives and Oliverio Italian peppers and sauce. My husband and son wanted a meaty pizza, so they had Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mushrooms, plus some Oliverio peppers and sauce.