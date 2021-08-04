Previous
Next
Sentinal Challenge by homeschoolmom
Photo 2688

Sentinal Challenge

Who wants to go for a run to help fight human trafficking? Our church puts on this event every fall, so I put a sign in my yard for my neighbors. We've got a lot of military members in our neighborhood and many of them do these types of runs.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
737% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise