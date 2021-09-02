Previous
Project underway by homeschoolmom
Project underway

A lady at church asked me to make a Green Bay Packers t-shirt quilt out of her husband's old t-shirts for a charity event at church. They are going to auction it off. So, I've got to get busy.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details

