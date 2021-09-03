Previous
Next
It's coming along by homeschoolmom
Photo 2710

It's coming along

Today I assembled much of the quilt. This was about mid-way during the day. Right now, the entire bottom half is completed.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
742% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice but I am a Cowboys fan myself
September 4th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
@bkbinthecity We aren't really football fans any more, but my son used to have a GBP blanket and I'm using it for the back of the quilt.
September 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise