Photo 2710
It's coming along
Today I assembled much of the quilt. This was about mid-way during the day. Right now, the entire bottom half is completed.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
bkb in the city
Very nice but I am a Cowboys fan myself
September 4th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
@bkbinthecity
We aren't really football fans any more, but my son used to have a GBP blanket and I'm using it for the back of the quilt.
September 4th, 2021
