Foot work

As part of my spring cleaning today, I washed the living room curtains and windows and repaired this loose piece of molding on our entertainment center that we bought in Germany 30 years ago. I repaired it with glue that required the piece to be clamped for 2 hours. A clamp wouldn't work here, so held it with my hand until my hand hurt, then used my feet to hold the piece in place until it dried. By the time the two hours were up, I was wishing that we had carpet in the living room.