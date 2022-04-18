Previous
Next
Fallyn loves music by homeschoolmom
Photo 2836

Fallyn loves music

I watched my friend's 4-year-old daughter for a while this afternoon while she was at an appointment. She just wanted to listen to "Waymaker" by Michael W. Smith on my phone.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
777% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise