Photo 2853
Beginning of the end
Only one of my iris plants actually bloomed this year. And, now, those are finished. So sad.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
365 Main Album
iPhone 8
9th May 2022 1:48pm
Public
purple
,
flower
,
dead
,
spring
,
iris
,
yard
,
edithwolfordbeardediris
