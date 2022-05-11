Previous
Big babies by homeschoolmom
Photo 2855

Big babies

A dove built a nest right outside my FIL's back door. He said they just about scared him to death the other day when he stepped outside, and mama and babies flew out of the nest right beside his head.
Lisa Poland

ace
homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
katy ace
great shot of it
May 14th, 2022  
