Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2855
Big babies
A dove built a nest right outside my FIL's back door. He said they just about scared him to death the other day when he stepped outside, and mama and babies flew out of the nest right beside his head.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12088
photos
135
followers
191
following
782% complete
View this month »
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
Latest from all albums
1992
215
342
666
795
2856
29
30
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
11th May 2022 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
animal
,
babies
,
spring
,
house
,
nest
,
dove
katy
ace
great shot of it
May 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close