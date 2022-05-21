Previous
Not So Hidden Birdie by homeschoolmom
Not So Hidden Birdie

A bird hasn't built a nest above the door of our screened in porch in years. But this year a little bird laid eggs there. Not sure what kind of birds they are because I haven't seen the mama bird.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like.
