Today we remember... our friends

Today, we remember Specialist Clarence Cash (Desert Storm, 1991), Colonel William Densburger (helicopter crash in Germany, 1993), Major John Crone (suicide, 2013) and Sergeant First Class Sam Hairston (Afghanistan, 2014), whose name is on the memorial cross at our church. This is why you never wish a veteran a happy Memorial Day or thank them for their service on Memorial Day. It's not a happy day for them. They are morning the friends they have lost along the way.