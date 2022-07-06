Previous
Too hot, not enough rain by homeschoolmom
Too hot, not enough rain

The sunflowers barely bloomed this year. Many of the flower heads looked like they barely opened. I missed the small window that they were open. It's been very hot here, and we've had very little rain.
