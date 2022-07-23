Sign up
Photo 2891
Baby Mockingbirds
We braved a potential peck on the head from mama and snapped a few pics of the babies in the nest. They look like they will be leaving the nest soon.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
112
354
224
2012
680
814
2575
2893
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
22nd July 2022 4:51pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bird
,
babies
,
nest
,
mockingbird
,
summer
,
crepemyrtle
