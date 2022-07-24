Sign up
Guard Mama
A mockingbird has a nest of babies in the crepe myrtle tree by our driveway. She was throwing a fit as we peeked in at her babies and even flew at my husband's head to chase him away.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
bird
,
nest
,
mockingbird
,
summer
,
yard
,
mama
,
crepemyrtle
