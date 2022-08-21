Previous
Yikes, a storm is coming by homeschoolmom
Photo 2899

Yikes, a storm is coming

Watched this wall cloud pass over our church as we were leaving. Our waitress was taking our order when it started to rain. Thankfully, it had stopped raining by the time we were done eating, so we didn't get wet.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Lisa Poland

Drama.
August 22nd, 2022  
