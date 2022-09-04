Previous
Dreaming of my new TV by homeschoolmom
Dreaming of my new TV

We spent most of Sunday afternoon rearranging our living room. Then picked up a new TV after dinner. Had to watch TV on my tablet as I relaxed before bed.
4th September 2022

Lisa Poland

homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
