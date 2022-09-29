Previous
Next
Autumn Roses by homeschoolmom
Photo 2903

Autumn Roses

My neighbor’s roses always bloom beautifully in fall.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
795% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
terrific photo with a great shallow DOF
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise