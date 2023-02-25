Previous
Tuckered out by homeschoolmom
Photo 2937

Tuckered out

Seamus had an exciting evening. He got to chase a cat all over our backyard. Even after it got out of our yard, he tracked its scent for another 10 minutes. He was exhausted when he came back in.
25th February 2023

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Nine years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
