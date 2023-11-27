Previous
Walmart flowers kind of day by homeschoolmom
Photo 2982

Walmart flowers kind of day

Home from WV. It was a good trip, but I am tired. Still had to grocery shop, so Walmart flowers it is.
27th November 2023

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
November 29th, 2023  
