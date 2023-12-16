Sign up
Previous
Photo 2991
Road Hog
Whatever farm vehicle this is, it wasn’t fun to follow for 5 miles at 20 mph. I learned that I don’t have Jedi mind powers. “Go straight, go straight!” Nope. He turned 3 times, same 3 turns I had to make.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Photo Details
Tags
road
,
farm
,
vehicle
,
toobig
*lynn
ace
Nice shot of this huge combine! Not much you can do but follow it!
December 18th, 2023
