Road Hog by homeschoolmom
Road Hog

Whatever farm vehicle this is, it wasn’t fun to follow for 5 miles at 20 mph. I learned that I don’t have Jedi mind powers. “Go straight, go straight!” Nope. He turned 3 times, same 3 turns I had to make.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Lisa Poland

10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
*lynn ace
Nice shot of this huge combine! Not much you can do but follow it!
December 18th, 2023  
