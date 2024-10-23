Sign up
Photo 3032
Autumn at my house
Fall has arrived in NC, then it warmed up, cooled off and warmed up again. I’m getting good at switching from furnace to air conditioner.
23rd October 2024
23rd Oct 24
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12648
photos
100
followers
167
following
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
23rd October 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
leaves
,
house
,
autumn
,
maple
