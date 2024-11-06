Previous
Will’s quilt by homeschoolmom
Will’s quilt

I made these memory quilts for my friend Velma. They are made from her husband’s t-shirts. This one is for her grandson.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
katy ace
All your photos of your quilts are really nice
December 6th, 2024  
