Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3037
Will’s quilt
I made these memory quilts for my friend Velma. They are made from her husband’s t-shirts. This one is for her grandson.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12684
photos
100
followers
167
following
836% complete
View this month »
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
Latest from all albums
3049
3050
2695
3051
3052
2696
3053
2697
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
6th November 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tshirts
,
homemade
,
quilt
,
memory
,
sew
katy
ace
All your photos of your quilts are really nice
December 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close