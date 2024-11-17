Sign up
Photo 3040
Christmas wreath
We had a women’s event at church tonight. We made these giant wreaths. I ended up giving it to my neighbor because I didn’t like the colors.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12678
photos
100
followers
167
following
836% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
17th November 2024 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
homemade
,
wreath
