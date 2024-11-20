Previous
Autumn Azaleas by homeschoolmom
Photo 3043

Autumn Azaleas

North Carolina is weird. The spring azaleas bloom again in the autumn.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
