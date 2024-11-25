Previous
Next
Nap time by homeschoolmom
Photo 3037

Nap time

My father-in-law will be 89 in January and lives alone, so he naps often. My middle son is enjoying his vacation week off of work by napping too.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
833% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
lol...I the recliners.
November 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact