Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3037
Nap time
My father-in-law will be 89 in January and lives alone, so he naps often. My middle son is enjoying his vacation week off of work by napping too.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12662
photos
100
followers
167
following
833% complete
View this month »
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
Latest from all albums
828
3039
2690
2626
2691
3040
3041
2692
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
25th November 2024 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
holiday
,
rest
,
nap
,
vacation
,
polandmen
gloria jones
ace
lol...I the recliners.
November 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close