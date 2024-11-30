Sign up
Previous
Photo 3037
Wintery sky
Brrrrr! Felt like 12 degrees F this morning at my FIL’s in WV. My husband just took my daughter to the airport. It was a great holiday.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
30th November 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
sky
,
winter
,
clouds
,
holiday
,
thanksgiving
