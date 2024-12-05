Previous
Next
Apron present by homeschoolmom
Photo 3051

Apron present

I made this apron for a Christmas party.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
836% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact