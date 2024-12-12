Sign up
Photo 3054
Trash to treasure
Found this piece of trash in my yard. It was unusually cold this morning, so the trash is frosty!
12th December 2024
12th Dec 24
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12692
photos
100
followers
167
following
837% complete
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3054
3055
2698
3056
830
2629
2699
2040
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
13th December 2024 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cold
,
trash
,
yard
,
frost
katy
ace
Some interesting textures
December 16th, 2024
