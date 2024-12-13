Previous
My new Christmas toy by homeschoolmom
Photo 3055

My new Christmas toy

You know the saying about the difference between a boy and a man is the price of their toys. Well, the same goes for quilters! Lol! My Christmas present for the next 10 years or so, a Bernina Q-16 long arm quilting machine.
13th December 2024 13th Dec 24

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Joan Robillard ace
Wow I guess so. Enjoy
December 16th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks like you are already busy working with it. I know you will put it to good use.
December 16th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Very nice
December 16th, 2024  
