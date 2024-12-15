Previous
Mrs. Claus has been busy! by homeschoolmom
Mrs. Claus has been busy!

I put a few lights outside, put up the tree (not decorated yet), snd put out a few other decorations. And before that, I helped get the decorations out of the shed in the backyard.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
Rick Schies ace
That's how I felt most of this week. Bene putting in extra hours and till I get home, I'm shot.
December 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Haha it’s a busy time!
December 16th, 2024  
