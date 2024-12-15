Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3056
Mrs. Claus has been busy!
I put a few lights outside, put up the tree (not decorated yet), snd put out a few other decorations. And before that, I helped get the decorations out of the shed in the backyard.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12692
photos
100
followers
167
following
837% complete
View this month »
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
Latest from all albums
3054
3055
2698
3056
830
2629
2699
2040
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
15th December 2024 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
tired
,
house
,
decorations
,
selfie
,
mrsclaus
Rick Schies
ace
That's how I felt most of this week. Bene putting in extra hours and till I get home, I'm shot.
December 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Haha it’s a busy time!
December 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close