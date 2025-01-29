Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3060
Anniversary memory quilt
I made this t-shirt quilt for my friend who recently lost her husband. I made quilts for her sons before Christmas.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12720
photos
92
followers
158
following
843% complete
View this month »
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Latest from all albums
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
2704
2705
3078
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
29th January 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tshirt
,
quilt
,
memory
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close