Previous
Next
Love stitched in by homeschoolmom
Photo 3061

Love stitched in

Finished the quilt for my son’s wedding in time to give it yo them at their wedding shower.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
843% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact