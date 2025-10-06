Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3068
Sewing with a mission
My friends and I made 50 washable feminine hygiene items for Peg to take on her various mission trips.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12720
photos
92
followers
158
following
843% complete
View this month »
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Latest from all albums
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
2704
2705
3078
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
6th October 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sew
,
women
,
galss
,
missionary
,
femininehygiene
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close